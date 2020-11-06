STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (NOV. 7-13, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Addison Bliemeister, daughter of Lana and Chris Bliemeister, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. She was nominated for reaching out to include and support all students and for being a leader in the classroom. An honor roll student, Addison serves on her school’s Student Council. In athletics, she plays shortstop for the state runner-up Nebraska Nemesis fast-pitch softball team and was nominated for the Nebraska All-State Showcase team. She has volunteered to help at Special Olympics, Run to Overcome and Shop with a Cop. Her hobbies and outside interests include photography, art, fitness and hanging out with friends.

Adrianna Jimenez-Castillo, daughter of Silvia Castillo and Jovanny Maldonado-Jimenez, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. “Adrianna cares very much for her classmates and teachers,” school officials wrote. “She is a deep thinker who processes the world around her with a unique lens.” She has been named to the Pope’s List honor roll for earning all A’s and the Bishop’s List for all A’s and B’s. She is a member of the Student Service Club, Woodworking Club and participated in Food Fight for the Food Bank. She plays for her school’s volleyball team. Adrianna serves as a Lector at school Mass. She enjoys drawing and writing fictional stories.

Maddox Miller, son of Angela and Wes Miller, is an eighth grader at St. Peter School. Maddox was nominated for having a positive attitude and demonstrating kindness and respect to fellow peers. An honor roll student, Maddox earned all A’s in both sixth and seventh grades. He enjoys playing soccer and basketball, was a team leader for OFC soccer and was named OFC Player of the Year. He also received the Timberwolves award. His religious activities include attending Mass and serving at weddings and funerals.

