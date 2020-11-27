STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2020)

Angel Huerta, son of Feliz and Angel Huerta, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. He was nominated for making “huge improvements this year in his studies and responsibilities,” school officials wrote. “He displays a strong faith while serving and is a cheerful influence on his classmates. He has been studying hard so that he can attend college.” In athletics, Angel has won multiple wards and trophies playing soccer and football. He also plays basketball. At church, Angel serves on Sundays and volunteers to help with church and school events like Fest Quest. He enjoys video games, playing with dogs, traveling, and reading about history and travel.

Aleena Koenig, daughter of Mary and Doug Koenig, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Aleena was nominated for being positive and uplifting to her classmates. She recently won a ribbon for her entry in the Lancaster County Fair Baking Contest. Aleena takes viola lessons with the St. Teresa Strings program, sings in the Junior High Choir and has been a Chess Club member. She has been in STAGE Theater productions. In athletics, she competed on her school’s cross country team and plays on the basketball team. She has won medals competing in swimming and participates in the summer golf league.