STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Claire Andrews, daughter of Emily and Rob Andrews, is an eighth grader at Irving Middle School. She was nominated for being proactive in communicating with teachers, and showing pride and effort in her work. “Claire has a positive attitude and is a role model for other students,” school officials wrote. “She gives her best effort with everything.” Claire has received her school’s Effort and Perfect Attendance awards. She serves on Student Council and enjoys helping with the events the Council sponsors. She was selected to participate in the All City Choir last year. She participates in all of her church’s youth activities and enjoys babysitting.
Addie Holz, daughter of Sarah and Aaron Holz, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, “Addie is going to do great things,” school officials wrote. She has had poems published in the America Library of Poetry publication “Treasured,” and was selected for UNL’s “Poetry of Place” event as part of the Nebraska Writing Project. Her artwork has been exhibited at multiple venues. In athletics, Addie plays soccer for Midwest Premier Academy and swam for Club Husker. She attends First-Plymouth Congregational Church where she is in confirmation classes. She enjoys baking, knitting, folding origami, playing violin and skiing.
Angel Huerta, son of Feliz and Angel Huerta, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. He was nominated for making “huge improvements this year in his studies and responsibilities,” school officials wrote. “He displays a strong faith while serving and is a cheerful influence on his classmates. He has been studying hard so that he can attend college.” In athletics, Angel has won multiple wards and trophies playing soccer and football. He also plays basketball. At church, Angel serves on Sundays and volunteers to help with church and school events like Fest Quest. He enjoys video games, playing with dogs, traveling, and reading about history and travel.
Aleena Koenig, daughter of Mary and Doug Koenig, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Aleena was nominated for being positive and uplifting to her classmates. She recently won a ribbon for her entry in the Lancaster County Fair Baking Contest. Aleena takes viola lessons with the St. Teresa Strings program, sings in the Junior High Choir and has been a Chess Club member. She has been in STAGE Theater productions. In athletics, she competed on her school’s cross country team and plays on the basketball team. She has won medals competing in swimming and participates in the summer golf league.
Donna Pham, daughter of Huong Ngo and Truong Pham, is a seventh grader at Dawes Middle School. Donna was nominated for showing excellence and consistency during the challenging time of remote learning. “She participates in Zoom classes and inspires classmates to be successful while learning remotely,” school officials wrote. Donna plays violin and piano, and is a member of the Dawes Orchestra. She is multi-lingual, speaking English, Vietnamese and some Spanish. She plays badminton and tennis, enjoys reading and likes to draw. She attends the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and sings soprano in the church choir.
Robert Schmidt, son of Kathy and Paul Schmidt, is an eighth grader at Lincoln Lutheran. An honor roll student, he is a member of the Lincoln Lutheran Skills USA chapter. During a 2020 spring competition, his team won first place in the Robotics-Urban Search and Rescue competition. As a member of the Big Red Satellite team, Robert is working with other middle and high school students, along with UNL students and NASA, on a proposal to put a satellite into space. He presented about the project with other team members at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ Young Professionals, Students and Educators Conference.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!