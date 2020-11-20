STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 21-27, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Tabarek Alkriez, daughter of Manal Albakkar and Mohamad Alkriez, is a sixth grader at Moore Middle School. “Tabarek is an absolute joy to teach,” school officials wrote. “She is friendly to everyone and always volunteers to help in the classroom. She is responsible and tackles every day with a positive attitude.” Tabarek was recently honored with the Moore Super Hero of the Month Award. In athletics, she participates in swimming. Her religious activities include helping a teacher at Arabic School with Arabic letters, writing and reading. Tabarek enjoys playing tennis, soccer, cooking and baking Arabic foods (especially desserts), and reading.

Aubrey Bucknell, daughter of Jennifer and Kyle Bucknell, is an eighth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. Aubrey was nominated for being attentive in class and maintaining a high grade point average. “She is faith-filled and joyful!” school officials wrote on her nomination form. Aubrey has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll and received the school Jet-Setter Award. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and for Meals on Wheels. She is a member of the Catholic Girls Club and Saint John’s Builders Club. She attends daily Mass and has served as a lector. She enjoys reading, babysitting, ballet and contemporary dance.

Gianna Doty, daughter of Marita and Gerald Doty, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. She was nominated for being polite, respectful, friendly and kind to her classmates. “She is always willing to help when needed,” school officials wrote. “She is creative and dedicated to doing well in school.” Gianna recently won a Pro-Life Essay Contest. She runs for her school’s cross-country team and plays oboe in the school band. She enjoys singing and making music, and is interested in theater. Gianna is a 4-H Club officer and a 4-H Fair exhibitor. She also enjoys camping and spending time with her family, reading and babysitting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.