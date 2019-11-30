STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 30 - Dec. 6, 2019)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Nathaniel Andersen, son of Lisa and Mike Andersen, is a sixth-grader at St. Michael School. Nathaniel was nominated for being helpful in every way. “He is always looking for ways to volunteer to help around the school,” school officials wrote. “He does a great job spreading his positive attitude.” Nathaniel volunteers at football games, is active in Preschool Buddies and serves on the Student Council. He plays Lincoln Youth Football for Manzitto and soccer for the Villarreal Nebraska Academy. His religious activities include serving and singing at Mass. Math is Nathaniel’s favorite class, and he enjoys playing video games and football with friends.