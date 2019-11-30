STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 30 - Dec. 6, 2019)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Nathaniel Andersen, son of Lisa and Mike Andersen, is a sixth-grader at St. Michael School. Nathaniel was nominated for being helpful in every way. “He is always looking for ways to volunteer to help around the school,” school officials wrote. “He does a great job spreading his positive attitude.” Nathaniel volunteers at football games, is active in Preschool Buddies and serves on the Student Council. He plays Lincoln Youth Football for Manzitto and soccer for the Villarreal Nebraska Academy. His religious activities include serving and singing at Mass. Math is Nathaniel’s favorite class, and he enjoys playing video games and football with friends.
Isabelle Hobelman, daughter of BJ and RJ Hobelman, is an eighth-grader at St. Patrick Catholic School. “Isabelle is a student who can lead by example,” school officials wrote. An honor roll student, Isabelle placed first among sixth-graders in St. Patrick’s Science Fair and is a member of the regionally qualifying National Geographic GeoChallenge team. She is active in the school band and on St. Patrick’s volleyball and track and field teams. She is involved in the Student Service Club, Reading Mentor Program and American Legion Auxiliary. She is also active in the First Catholic Slavik Ladies Association, Marian Club and serves as a lector at school Mass.
Brayden Matulka, son of Cathy and Eric Matulka, is an eighth-grader at St. Peter Catholic School. He was nominated for having “Christ-like kindness, a hard work ethic, always trying to do his best and modeling good behavior,” school officials wrote. Brayden has been named to the honor roll and received perfect attendance awards. He has also received Defensive Player of the Game honors in multiple football games. Civic and volunteer activities include the Scout Spaghetti Feed, volunteer service hours and being an altar server at St. Peter Church. Other religious activities include Light of Christ and Parvuli dei and ad altare for Scouts.
Matthew Mendenhall, son of Robyn and Kevin Mendenhall, is an eighth-grader at Scott Middle School. “Matthew is kind to every student, no matter what,” school officials wrote. “He values academics and is a hard worker. Our school is a better place because of Matthew.” Matthew plays viola in Scott School’s orchestra. In athletics, he received the Capital Strong Player of the Year Award from the Capital Soccer Association. He also runs for his school’s cross country team. He enjoys playing tennis and basketball, and cheering on the Huskers, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. He is active in the St. Peter Catholic Church youth program.
