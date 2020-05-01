STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 2-8, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Jayan Hraban, son of Jill and Jesse Hraban, is a seventh grader at St. Patrick Catholic School. “Jayan has really turned it on in the second semester, especially as we have been out for distance learning,” school officials wrote. “He is a bright kid who knows that the pathway to what he wants is hard work, perseverance and staying involved.” Jayan participates in the school band and choir. He played on his school’s basketball team and also enjoys playing soccer. He is an altar server for school and parish Masses. He is active in Zoo Crew at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and has earned the second-class rank in Boy Scouts. He enjoys riding his bike, reading, photography, using his telescope to observe space, and spending time with his cats.