STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 2-8, 2020)
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 2-8, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Jayan Hraban, son of Jill and Jesse Hraban, is a seventh grader at St. Patrick Catholic School. “Jayan has really turned it on in the second semester, especially as we have been out for distance learning,” school officials wrote. “He is a bright kid who knows that the pathway to what he wants is hard work, perseverance and staying involved.” Jayan participates in the school band and choir. He played on his school’s basketball team and also enjoys playing soccer. He is an altar server for school and parish Masses. He is active in Zoo Crew at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and has earned the second-class rank in Boy Scouts. He enjoys riding his bike, reading, photography, using his telescope to observe space, and spending time with his cats.

Bennett Schenk, son of Kellie and Brian Schenk, is a sixth grader at St. Michael Catholic School. An honor roll student, Bennett won second place in St. Michael’s Geography Bee. “Bennett is a quiet leader in his class,” school officials wrote. “He always knows what’s right and is willing to stand up for it.” Bennett volunteers as a preschool buddy, participated in Christmas caroling at a nursing home and shoveled snow for neighbors last winter. In athletics, he plays soccer for the Midwest Premier Academy and basketball for Lincoln Supreme. His religious activities include serving and reading at Mass. Bennett enjoys reading – especially about Greek mythology and World War II. He also enjoys fishing and time with friends.

Jayan Hraban

HRABAN
Bennett Schenk

SCHENK
