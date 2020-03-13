STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 14-20, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Anthony Bermudez, son of Julie and Tony Bermudez, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. Anthony was nominated for keeping a high standard in academics and being a great leader, peer mentor and hard worker. He was also cited for having a positive attitude, exhibiting good sportsmanship and being honest. “Anthony is a great young man who does well being the oldest of four children and is very helpful,” school officials wrote. He enjoys volunteering at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Anthony’s athletic accomplishments include playing for the Supreme Thunder basketball team. He also enjoys playing video games, camping and boating.

Anna Maria Butler, daughter of Lisa and Ian Butler, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Anna Maria was nominated for being a leader in the classroom. She is also a member of the junior high choir, plays oboe in the advanced band and will be a featured dancer in St. Teresa’s spring musical “Newsies.” She recently received a Platinum score and second place for her pointe/musical theater solo “Shall We Dance” at the Starquest dance competition. She also plays the organ for Mass at St. Teresa. When Anna Maria isn’t dancing, singing, acting or playing for Liberty Lacrosse Club, she often has her nose in a book.

Clairvaux Villa, daughter of Emily and Mike Villa, is an eighth grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. An honor roll student and member of the National Junior Honor Society, Clairvaux recently won the Catholic Schools Week Quiz Bowl. In addition to her academic achievements, she volunteers for Lincoln City Libraries, Matt Talbot, the Parish Spring Fling and Auction, and organized a food drive for Catholic Social Services. She participates on Cathedral’s cross country, volleyball, basketball and track teams, and placed second at the Thunderbolt Fun Run. She also enjoys playing violin, learning French, playing club volleyball, reading and writing.

