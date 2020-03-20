STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 21-27, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

George Kane, son of Maggie and Steve Kane, is an eighth grader at St. Peter Catholic School. A straight-A honor roll student, George has also received the Duke TIP recognition award and attended the Priceless PreTeen Leadership Camp. He volunteers at the Gateway Vista senior living and rehabilitation center, and he is planning to do additional community service work at the People’s City Mission and Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. In athletics, George is active in basketball, swimming, cross country, golf and tennis. Religious activities include singing in the choir and being an Altar server. He enjoys gaming, biking, running, sports and playing piano.

Wasuk Kose, daughter of Puru Sule and Sokiri Kose, is an eighth-grader at St. Patrick School. An honor roll student, Wasuk is part of a regionally qualifying National Geographic Geo Challenge team. School officials nominated her for being “a deep thinker who interprets the world with various perspectives. Wasuk continues to grow her leadership skills by being involved in many activities, and is very giving of her time and talents.” She serves at Matt Talbot, is a reading mentor for kindergartners and active in the Student Service Club. She is on the school volleyball, basketball and track teams. She also serves as a lector at school masses.

April Ripley, daughter of Andria and Daniel Ripley, is a sixth-grader at Scott Middle School. “April is consistently kind and inclusive to all students,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “She goes above and beyond the call of duty to look after her classmates and partner with teachers.” April has participated in a children’s all-state choir. Her athletic accomplishments include participating as a member of basketball, softball and swim teams. Religious activities include being active in youth group at Faith Bible Church. In her free time, April enjoys babysitting, spending time with friends and being active outside.

