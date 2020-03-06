STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 7-13, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Elle Ackermann, daughter of Becki and Ron Ackermann, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. Elle was nominated for having a friendly personality, being a positive role model, showing dedication to her schoolwork and extracurricular activities, and being willing to help wherever needed. Elle is a Silver Honor Roll student who volunteers as a crossing guard and babysits for parish functions. Her athletic accomplishments include playing for tournament finalist and champion teams – the Firecrackers Club softball team and the Volleyball Club Nebraska (VCN) volleyball team. Her religious activities including serving as a reader at Mass.

Kai Vanis, son of Heather and Brian Vanis, is a sixth-grader at St. John the Apostle School. Kai was nominated for being an exceptional student with a high grade-point average in addition to being kind to others in words and actions. Kai received his school’s Christian Courtesy Award. His civic and volunteer activities include participating in bell-ringing at Hy-Vee to support the Salvation Army. His athletic accomplishments include being a free throw contest champion in 2019, Baseball All-State selection in 2019 and Baseball All-American Games participant in 2018 and 2019, and All-Star selection for Small Fry Basketball. Kai is an altar server during Mass.