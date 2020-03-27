STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (MARCH 28-APRIL 3, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Isabelle Bausch, daughter of Jennifer and Tim Bausch, is an eighth grader at Irving Middle School. Isabelle was nominated for her academic achievement and leadership. “Isabelle leads by example, is humble and is a good friend to others,” school officials wrote. She has received Irving’s Character, Effort and Excellence awards. Isabelle has played violin since fourth grade and is an orchestra and choir member at Irving. In athletics, she has played YMCA basketball since second grade and YMCA volleyball since fourth grade. She also plays basketball and volleyball for Irving. She has volunteered at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach since 2011.
Jadyn Dodd, son of Kelli and Stephen Dodd, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph School. An honor roll student, Jadyn was nominated for being a leader and friend. “He holds himself and everything he does to a high standard,” school officials wrote. “He sets a great example for peers around him. He works hard and strives for perfection.” Jadyn is active in Page One and sings for the Melodic Knights at his school. In athletics, he plays club basketball for the Lincoln Knights and club baseball for the Lincoln Thunder. He has volunteered to help feed the hungry at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. He enjoys drawing in his free time.
Henry Eichorn, son of Christy and Dan Eichorn, is a seventh-grader at Lux Middle School. A straight-A honor roll student, Henry already has goals of attending a top-level business school, according to school officials. He is a member of the Lux drama, speech and debate clubs. This school year, he was part of a three-person team that finished second in the State Future Cities Competition. He was also selected for the Priceless Pre-teen Leadership Program at UNL. Henry volunteers to help at Trendwood Park clean-up days. He also helps coach his younger sisters’ basketball and soccer teams, and he plays on soccer and baseball teams the year round.
Thea Metzger, daughter of Justine and Douglas Metzger, is a seventh-grader at Scott Middle School. “Thea is an amazing young lady,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “She always works hard and is a role model to her fellow students. She is responsible, polite and kind to others around her. She is a pleasure to have in class!” Thea plays volleyball for the Scott Middle School team. Her hobbies and outside interests include babysitting, baking and cooking.
