STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (MARCH 28-APRIL 3, 2020)

Isabelle Bausch, daughter of Jennifer and Tim Bausch, is an eighth grader at Irving Middle School. Isabelle was nominated for her academic achievement and leadership. “Isabelle leads by example, is humble and is a good friend to others,” school officials wrote. She has received Irving’s Character, Effort and Excellence awards. Isabelle has played violin since fourth grade and is an orchestra and choir member at Irving. In athletics, she has played YMCA basketball since second grade and YMCA volleyball since fourth grade. She also plays basketball and volleyball for Irving. She has volunteered at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach since 2011.

Jadyn Dodd, son of Kelli and Stephen Dodd, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph School. An honor roll student, Jadyn was nominated for being a leader and friend. “He holds himself and everything he does to a high standard,” school officials wrote. “He sets a great example for peers around him. He works hard and strives for perfection.” Jadyn is active in Page One and sings for the Melodic Knights at his school. In athletics, he plays club basketball for the Lincoln Knights and club baseball for the Lincoln Thunder. He has volunteered to help feed the hungry at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. He enjoys drawing in his free time.