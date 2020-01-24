STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 25-31, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Ava McCoy, daughter of Karen and Matt McCoy, is an eighth-grader at St. Peter Catholic School. Ava was nominated for serving as Student Council president and modeling Christ-like kindness, working hard academically and being self-motivated. She achieved state recognition for her ACT scores. A four-sport athlete, she won the Girls Golf League in 2017-18 and hit a hole-in-one in 2019. Other interests include Mathcounts, reading, playing piano and trumpet, and singing and acting. She was involved in the Scoliosis proclamation with Gov. Ricketts. She is a Sunday school helper, choir leader, lector at Mass and Gianna Girls group member at church.

Lucy Ring, daughter of Coty and Ed Ring, is a seventh-grader at St. Michael Catholic School. A student mentor and member of Kindergarten Buddies, Lucy was nominated for being kind-hearted and reliable. “She is a great role model, especially to the younger students,” school officials wrote. A competitive dancer at Intermix Dance Company, Lucy has won several medals and awards for competitive dance. Other interests are traveling and spending time with family and friends. Her religious activities include the Adoration Club and volunteering at Catholic Social Services. She also volunteers to help feed the hungry at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach.

Hayden Torell, son of Jennifer and Joshua Torell, is an eighth-grader at Mickle Middle School. Hayden was nominated for consistently appearing on the honor roll and for demonstrating a strong work ethic and attention to detail. “Hayden is a great friend to others in the class and quietly leads through his positive example,” school officials wrote. He has played on a select soccer team for the last six years, and has assisted coaches with teaching younger players soccer drills and other game-related activities. When he is not at soccer practice or games, Hayden enjoys playing basketball, hiking, and spending time with family and friends.

