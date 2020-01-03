STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 4-10, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Audrey Srb, daughter of Jamie and Roger Srb, is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. Audrey was nominated for her hard work and motivation to do well. “She is a leader who works well with her peers and keeps them accountable,” school officials wrote. “She is extremely involved while still maintaining good grades.” An honor roll student who serves on the Student Council, Audrey was recently nominated for a Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. She attended and graduated from the Priceless Preteen Leadership Program. In athletics, Audrey plays volleyball and basketball. She is active in the Melodic Knights Choir, Heirs of Grace, Sum of Love, Pius X Honor Choir and 4-H.

Isabelle Watkins, daughter of Amber and Chris Watkins, is a sixth-grader at Pound Middle School. She was nominated for leading peers by example. “Isabelle has a very high sense of integrity and maturity, is always focused and working hard, and most importantly is kind and includes everyone,” school officials wrote. Isabelle has been involved in and selected for many leadership opportunities. She is active in the Wonderfully Made Friendship Club. One Friday each month, she spends the evening with kids who have special needs out in the community doing various activities. She volunteers at Southwood Lutheran Church throughout the year. Isabelle enjoys dancing at Studio 2 and ice skating at the Breslow Center.