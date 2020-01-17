STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 18-24, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Grace Langdon, daughter of Lucy and Patrick Langdon, is an eighth-grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Grace is an amazing sister to her disabled older brother. Her awards include Best Costume, dressed as a Warriors Book at Junior High Trivia Night. She plays basketball for St. Teresa’s. She is a Mass reader and student organist, and has also been involved with Little Flowers and Girl Genius. Grace is an entrepreneur who has had successful popsicle stands in the summer, attempted a dog-walking business and makes birthday and Christmas gifts. She is amazing on stilts and can do over 300 steps! Grace also plays piano, organ and clarinet.

Robert Schmidt, son of Kathy and Paul Schmidt, is an eighth-grader at Lincoln Lutheran School. Robert was nominated for always going abo e and beyond to help other students and teachers. “He sets a positive example to others, even when it’s the hard thing to do,” school officials wrote. “He is happy, tries hard at all he does, and his love for Jesus is so evident.” Robert enjoys volunteering at Chapter 25 and Vacation Bible School. He attends Lincoln Lutheran Church. His hobbies and outside interests include playing basketball, running, robotics, playing percussion in the band, playing Minecraft and spending time with family and friends.