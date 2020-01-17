STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 18-24, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Grace Langdon, daughter of Lucy and Patrick Langdon, is an eighth-grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Grace is an amazing sister to her disabled older brother. Her awards include Best Costume, dressed as a Warriors Book at Junior High Trivia Night. She plays basketball for St. Teresa’s. She is a Mass reader and student organist, and has also been involved with Little Flowers and Girl Genius. Grace is an entrepreneur who has had successful popsicle stands in the summer, attempted a dog-walking business and makes birthday and Christmas gifts. She is amazing on stilts and can do over 300 steps! Grace also plays piano, organ and clarinet.
Robert Schmidt, son of Kathy and Paul Schmidt, is an eighth-grader at Lincoln Lutheran School. Robert was nominated for always going abo e and beyond to help other students and teachers. “He sets a positive example to others, even when it’s the hard thing to do,” school officials wrote. “He is happy, tries hard at all he does, and his love for Jesus is so evident.” Robert enjoys volunteering at Chapter 25 and Vacation Bible School. He attends Lincoln Lutheran Church. His hobbies and outside interests include playing basketball, running, robotics, playing percussion in the band, playing Minecraft and spending time with family and friends.
Bailey Slattery, daughter of John Slattery, is an eighth-grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. An honor roll student, Bailey is in the National Junior Honor Society. Her awards include first place in mechanical operation in the school Science Fair and third place in the Diocesan pro-life poster contest. Bailey was nominated for leadership to the school. “She has matured and grown into a great role model,” school officials wrote. She participates in volleyball, basketball and track. She volunteers at Matt Talbot. Bailey is in the St. Cecelia Choir, Dignity Ambassadors, is an advocate of St. Angela Merici and reads at Mass. She enjoys doing calligraphy.
William Suelter, son of Sherri and Jason Suelter, is an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “What sets William apart is his selflessness and maturity,” school officials wrote on his nomination form. “As one of nine children, he has learned how to care for others and help those in need.” William volunteers for various religious fundraisers throughout the year. He has received Child of Christ awards in recognition of being Christ-like to others. He is an altar server for Mass. He participates in junior high basketball, track and archery teams. His hobbies and outside interests include playing golf, piano, building things and hanging out with friends.
Itai Trainin, son of Sarah and Guy Trainin, is an eighth-grader at Irving Middle School. He is a straight-A student. Itai created a benefit that collected over 200 blankets and stuffed animals for the Capital Humane Society. He also volunteers for homeless shelters. Itai was cast in a lead role as Chip in his school’s musical production of “Beauty and the Beast.” He has received two brick awards from his school, a Link-n-Leaders award, and character and effort awards. A gymnast for seven years, Itai has won three first-place awards in state competition. He enjoys crafting, painting, cooking and taking care of his dogs. He has traveled to Israel, China and England.