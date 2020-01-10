STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 11-17, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
You have free articles remaining.
Gianna Doty, daughter of Marita and Gerald Doty, is a seventh-grader at North American Martyrs School. Gianna is active in her school’s theater productions, plays oboe in the school band and sings in the youth choir at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. She is an All-American Kids 4-H Club officer and a 4-H fair exhibitor. Gianna was nominated for her excellent behavior in class and for excelling in all classes. School officials said she is kind and respectful toward her peers and adults. Gianna swims for the Greater Nebraska Swim Team. Her hobbies and other outside interests include reading, camping and babysitting.
Evangeline Hebenstreit, daughter of Rebekah and Jeff Hebenstreit, is a seventh-grader at St. John the Apostle School. An honor roll student, Evangeline has been honored with her school’s Christian Courtesy and Jet-Setter awards. Other awards have included the Brightest Star for Respect Award and Shooting Star for Fairness Award at the UNL Husker Adventures Summer Camp. In athletics, Evangeline plays for the Locos 07 softball team. As a volunteer, she helps unload Food Bank of Lincoln mail trucks and assists at the annual St. John’s Harvest Festival. She enjoys music, theater, reading and making friendship bracelets for friends and cousins.