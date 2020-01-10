STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 11-17, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Gianna Doty, daughter of Marita and Gerald Doty, is a seventh-grader at North American Martyrs School. Gianna is active in her school’s theater productions, plays oboe in the school band and sings in the youth choir at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. She is an All-American Kids 4-H Club officer and a 4-H fair exhibitor. Gianna was nominated for her excellent behavior in class and for excelling in all classes. School officials said she is kind and respectful toward her peers and adults. Gianna swims for the Greater Nebraska Swim Team. Her hobbies and other outside interests include reading, camping and babysitting.