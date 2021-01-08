STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 9-15, 2021)

Rosheen Shukri, daughter of Hezart and Mohammad Shukri, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. “Rosheen goes above and beyond each and every day,” school officials wrote. “She is a strong, independent young lady whose presence drives everyone around her to be the best they can be. Her passion for learning and helping others is truly awe-inspiring, and we can’t wait to see where her determination takes her in life.” Rosheen is a Muslim who prays at the mosque and celebrates Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. She enjoys playing volleyball and soccer with her siblings, learning about other cultures and listening to music.