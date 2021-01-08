STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 9-15, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Amir Al-Ameri, son of Sam and Mohammed Al-Ameri, is an eighth grader at Pound Middle School. “Amir has a strong work ethic, is incredibly respectful, he’s helpful to others and he contributes in class,” Lisa Halvorsen, eighth grade counselor at Pound, wrote on Amir’s nomination form. “Overall, Amir is a very kind young man.” He especially enjoys reading and learning about history. In athletics, Amir enjoys swimming and playing basketball and soccer.
Owen Grenfell, son of Elizabeth Spencer and Joe Grenfell, is a seventh grader at Lux Middle School. He was nominated for having a great work ethic coupled with strong character traits like caring, responsibility, thoughtfulness and resiliency. “Teachers enjoy having Owen in classes, and everyone is impressed by his knowledge and passion about trains,” school officials wrote. Owen created “Owen the Train Man” on YouTube and enjoys scale modeling and rail fanning (watching trains). Other hobbies are photography and videography. He is active in the River City Train Club and volunteers at Lincoln Area Historical Society events. He attends First United Methodist Church.
Easton Gubbels, son of Sara and Scott Gubbels, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph School. An honor roll student and Student Council member, Easton has competed in Mathcounts competition twice. “Easton is a natural leader in his class,” school officials wrote. “He is a good friend to others. He is polite and shows good character.” Easton mentored a third grader daily last year and mentors a first grader this year. In sports, he plays on the Thunder Supreme basketball team, Stonebrook football team and in the Ager Golf League. He serves as a lector and altar server at Mass and participates in Youth Leadership Camp and Knights of the Altar.
Rosheen Shukri, daughter of Hezart and Mohammad Shukri, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. “Rosheen goes above and beyond each and every day,” school officials wrote. “She is a strong, independent young lady whose presence drives everyone around her to be the best they can be. Her passion for learning and helping others is truly awe-inspiring, and we can’t wait to see where her determination takes her in life.” Rosheen is a Muslim who prays at the mosque and celebrates Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. She enjoys playing volleyball and soccer with her siblings, learning about other cultures and listening to music.