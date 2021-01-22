STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 23-29, 2021)

Derek Burrage, son of Theresa and Dale Burrage, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “With this being his first year in a new school, Derek has worked hard to learn new routines and curriculum and make new friends, and he has been very successful,” school officials wrote. Derek serves as a middle school ambassador and volunteered for the Youth Martin Luther King planning committee. In athletics, he has played youth baseball (ages 8-14), youth football, basketball, hockey and wrestles for his school. Derek’s religious activities include receiving the sacraments and continuing to work toward more services at Mass.

Max Guerra Owens, son of Serena Guerra and Matthew Owens, is a sixth grader at Dawes Middle School. Max received Team Meeting Recognition in 2020 and Nebraska Wesleyan University Scholar Recognition for Leadership in 2021. He was nominated for showing leadership inside and outside of the classroom. “He has a positive attitude, a great sense of humor and is a joy to be around,” school officials wrote. In athletics, Max was the Elks Football Team MVP in 2019. He also played for the Lincoln Rockets club basketball team that was undefeated from 2017-19. He attended VBS at Havelock Methodist Church and has volunteered for church events including Halloween and Fourth of July parties. He is skilled at video and computer games, and enjoys playing sports with his family and friends.

Ellie Hill, daughter of Susie Wilson and Steve Hill, is an eighth grader at Irving Middle School. Her honors include the Irving brick award (twice) and being selected for All-City Choir and Junior Youth Orchestra (twice). Ellie plays for the Irving volleyball A team and for the Nebraska One club volleyball team. Her achievements outside the classroom include placing first in the state and qualifying for global competition in Destination Imagination. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, and at the Lincoln City Libraries South Branch. Ellie is an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoys arts and crafts, reading, hanging out with friends, violin/music and singing in the school choir.

