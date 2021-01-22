STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 23-29, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Isabella Brigham, daughter of Jean Brigham, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Isabella is bright and hardworking as well as kind hearted and creative. “She is a friend to all and cares about everyone’s feelings,” school officials wrote. “She works to make sure all students feel included.” Outside the classroom, Isabella volunteers at the St. Teresa Thrift Store and is a ball girl for the Husker volleyball team. A soccer player since first grade, she now plays year-round soccer as a goalie for LARFC-Norwich. Isabella also plays basketball, volleyball and runs cross country for her school. She sings for the school choir, takes voice lessons and plays the ukulele. Isabella also enjoys collecting and solving Rubik’s Cubes.
Konner Bunjer, son of Katie and Dan Bunjer, is a seventh grader at Lincoln Lutheran School. Named to the high honor roll, Konner was the 2020 Scholastic Challenge sixth grade state champion. He has been on the Lincoln Lutheran robotics team the past two years and was a member of the Skills USA robotics 2020 first-place team. He has been honored with multiple President’s Awards for outstanding academic excellence. He participates in his school’s Science Bowl and plays saxophone in the school band. He videotapes the middle school football team. Konner enjoys taking computer classes at Southeast Community College, and he designs and maintains the website for his family’s business. He volunteers at Lincoln Lutheran service days, at a free clothing closet and helped prep and distribute Christmas meals to those in need.
Derek Burrage, son of Theresa and Dale Burrage, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “With this being his first year in a new school, Derek has worked hard to learn new routines and curriculum and make new friends, and he has been very successful,” school officials wrote. Derek serves as a middle school ambassador and volunteered for the Youth Martin Luther King planning committee. In athletics, he has played youth baseball (ages 8-14), youth football, basketball, hockey and wrestles for his school. Derek’s religious activities include receiving the sacraments and continuing to work toward more services at Mass.
Max Guerra Owens, son of Serena Guerra and Matthew Owens, is a sixth grader at Dawes Middle School. Max received Team Meeting Recognition in 2020 and Nebraska Wesleyan University Scholar Recognition for Leadership in 2021. He was nominated for showing leadership inside and outside of the classroom. “He has a positive attitude, a great sense of humor and is a joy to be around,” school officials wrote. In athletics, Max was the Elks Football Team MVP in 2019. He also played for the Lincoln Rockets club basketball team that was undefeated from 2017-19. He attended VBS at Havelock Methodist Church and has volunteered for church events including Halloween and Fourth of July parties. He is skilled at video and computer games, and enjoys playing sports with his family and friends.
Ellie Hill, daughter of Susie Wilson and Steve Hill, is an eighth grader at Irving Middle School. Her honors include the Irving brick award (twice) and being selected for All-City Choir and Junior Youth Orchestra (twice). Ellie plays for the Irving volleyball A team and for the Nebraska One club volleyball team. Her achievements outside the classroom include placing first in the state and qualifying for global competition in Destination Imagination. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, and at the Lincoln City Libraries South Branch. Ellie is an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoys arts and crafts, reading, hanging out with friends, violin/music and singing in the school choir.