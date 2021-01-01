STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 2-8, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Lauren Meduna, daughter of Tina and Tim Meduna, is an eighth grader at St. Peter School. She was nominated for her “hard work, dedication to schoolwork, Christ-like kindness and academic excellence,” school officials wrote. An honor roll student, Lauren also excels in athletics. She has been active on the junior high cross country team for two years and in Chaos Club softball for three years. She was named Most Valuable Player at the World Series Softball Tournament in Kansas City. Lauren has volunteered to help at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Huskers for the Homeless, Pius X basketball camp and Catholic Daughters. She serves as a Lector at Mass at St. John the Apostle Church and participates in the prayer chain at Planned Parenthood.

Jamier Wilson, daughter of Ashley and James Wilson, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. She was nominated for being a hard worker and a responsible student. “She cares about her classmates and her learning,” school officials wrote. “She is an asset to her entire class.” Jamier has been inducted into the National Junior Honor Society and placed first in a D.A.K.E. essay writing contest. In athletics, she has qualified twice to compete in the Junior Olympics. She has volunteered to help at animal shelters and has helped clean up hiker-biker trails. Her church activities include praise dance and singing in the choir. She enjoys bowling, playing softball and basketball, and spending time with family members and friends.