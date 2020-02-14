STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 15-21, 2020)

Landon Krolikowski, son of Tiffany and Kevin Krolikowski, is an eighth-grader at Cathedral School. “Landon has grown and matured during his eighth grade year,” school officials wrote. “He works hard and is dedicated to his schoolwork. Landon is a great friend to all.” He assists Cathedral Knights of Columbus with various activities. As a Boy Scout, Landon was the Pinewood Derby Best Design champion four years in a row. He has received several baseball awards playing for the Junior Saltdogs. He also won St. Teresa’s individual and father/son dodgeball tournament competitions. He is a Soldier of St. Sebastian and an altar server.

Allison Lundstedt, daughter of Karin Roberts and Carl Lundstedt, is an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. She was nominated for having high academics, serving as a great peer mentor, showing honesty and integrity, and being positive and supportive. Allison participates in band, Page One Reading Club and Mathcounts. She volunteers to help Bennett Martin Public Library, serves on the Lincoln City Libraries Teen Advisory Board, is active in Girl Scouts, serves on St. Mary’s Student Leadership Council and helps with St Mary’s Fish Fridays. She was selected for the Pius X Junior High Honor Choir and enjoys piano, art, crocheting and chess.

Noah Ringler, son of Nicole and David Ringler, is a seventh-grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle/High School. Noah has achieved High Honor Roll status for maintaining high academics. “Noah is always respectful and goes out of his way to help whenever he can,” school officials wrote. “He is a good friend, a hard worker, and he sets a positive example for his classmates.” Noah enjoys playing several sports, which include soccer, basketball, baseball, football and golf. He is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he is active in the youth group and several volunteering activities.

