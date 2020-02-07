STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 8-14, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Matthew Brown, son of Brandi and James Brown, is an eighth-grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student, Mathew played the lead role in his school’s production of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” His hobbies and outside interests include music and dance. In athletics, he runs cross country and track, and also plays baseball and basketball. Matthew volunteers at school in numerous ways and is a great role model for younger students, school officials wrote. He has volunteered to stock shelves at the Food Bank of Lincoln. He also sings in the youth choir, serves at Mass and attends daily Mass.

Alex Rohrbaugh is an eighth-grader at Parkview Christian School, where he has attended since the third grade. Alex’s mother passed away, and he is being raised by his father, Hans Rohrbaugh. Alex plays three sports at Parkview: football, basketball and track. Friends consistently identify Alex as being “funny,” “optimistic” and “a good friend to everyone.” Teachers say that Alex is always respectful, giving and a dedicated peace maker. He is interested in art in general and in design and architecture in particular. He also enjoys learning about history.