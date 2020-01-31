STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 1-7, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Jackson Birch, son of Jackie and Steven Birch, is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. An honor roll student, Jackson was a member of the first-place team in the 2019 Brain Brawl competition. He participates in theater at school and has played the roles of Aladdin and Kristoff. Jackson sings for the Melodic Knights and was selected for the Pius X Honor Choir. He also plays for the Knights basketball team and runs for the track and field team. His religious activities include being an altar server and Mass cantor. He was a Mass reader for the Christmas program. “Jackson is kind, a hard worker and a leader in the classroom,” school officials wrote.