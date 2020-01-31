STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 1-7, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Jackson Birch, son of Jackie and Steven Birch, is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. An honor roll student, Jackson was a member of the first-place team in the 2019 Brain Brawl competition. He participates in theater at school and has played the roles of Aladdin and Kristoff. Jackson sings for the Melodic Knights and was selected for the Pius X Honor Choir. He also plays for the Knights basketball team and runs for the track and field team. His religious activities include being an altar server and Mass cantor. He was a Mass reader for the Christmas program. “Jackson is kind, a hard worker and a leader in the classroom,” school officials wrote.
Ian Elder, son of Libby and Jeremy Elder, is a seventh-grader at Scott Middle School. Ian was nominated for being kind to peers and respectful to teachers. “Ian is a diligent worker and cares about his grades,” school officials wrote. “Teachers feel lucky to have Ian in their classrooms.” In athletics, Ian participates in track and played YMCA soccer for four years. His religious activities have included two church mission trips to Honduras and other church volunteer projects. He also helps deliver for Meals on Wheels. His awards and recognitions have included Outstanding Speller and the Citizenship Award while attending Cavett Elementary School.
DeLana Mathison, daughter of Shawn and Jeffery Mathison, is an eighth-grader at Pound Middle School. DeLana was nominated for consistently having a great work ethic and being responsible, helpful and an excellent leader. “She is a joy to have in class,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. DeLana’s civic and volunteer activities include volunteer service at a Lincoln library. Her religious participation includes CPYouth activities at Christ Place Church. DeLana’s hobbies and outside interests are reading, painting, drawing and bullet journaling.