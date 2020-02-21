STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 22-28, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Amelia Fijolek, daughter of Beth and Pawel Fijolek, is an eighth-grader at St. Peter Catholic School. Amelia was nominated for having a great attitude, being friendly toward others and working hard academically. An honor roll student, she also received the Golden Rocket award. Outside the classroom, she was honored to be chosen on an elite horseback riding team. In sports, Amelia played for a volleyball championship team. Her religious activities include singing in the youth choir and participating in the youth group, Little Flowers and Little Women groups. Her hobbies and outside interests include camping, horseback riding and shooting.

Kaylee Weigel, daughter of Michelle and Jeremy Weigel, is an eighth-grader at St. Michael School. Kaylee was nominated for being reliable and motivated in her schoolwork. “She always encourages her classmates and spreads her positive attitude to others,” school officials wrote. Kaylee is an honor roll student who is active in Kindergarten Buddies. In sports, she participates in softball, volleyball and basketball, and she was the first-place finisher for the 2019 cross country season. Her religious activities include volunteering to read and lead singing at Mass. Her hobbies and outside interests are drawing and hanging out with family members and friends.