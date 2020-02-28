STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 29-March 6, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Talin Abney Cook, Son of Kaycee Abney (mom), Shane Sutton (stepfather) and Kurtis Cook (father), is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. Talin was nominated for being hardworking, responsible, mature and working well with everyone. “He always has a positive attitude, great sensor of humor and brings joy to all who interact with him,” school officials wrote. Talin is an honor roll student who has received several awards for his artwork; he had an art mentor for four years. He also received trophies in baseball and archery. He loves the outdoors, especially hunting and bow fishing. Talin attends Wednesday night and Sunday services at his church.