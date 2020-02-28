STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 29-March 6, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
You have free articles remaining.
Talin Abney Cook, Son of Kaycee Abney (mom), Shane Sutton (stepfather) and Kurtis Cook (father), is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. Talin was nominated for being hardworking, responsible, mature and working well with everyone. “He always has a positive attitude, great sensor of humor and brings joy to all who interact with him,” school officials wrote. Talin is an honor roll student who has received several awards for his artwork; he had an art mentor for four years. He also received trophies in baseball and archery. He loves the outdoors, especially hunting and bow fishing. Talin attends Wednesday night and Sunday services at his church.
Jocelyn Grenemeier, daughter of Paula and Jon Grenemeier, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. Jocelyn was nominated for being responsible and hardworking. “She is an excellent student who treats others with kindness and respect,” school officials wrote. “She is an outstanding leader in the classroom and in her extracurricular activities.” An honor roll student, Jocelyn has given over 30 hours of community service. In athletics, she plays basketball for Nebraska Supreme and softball for Nebraska Swingers. In addition to sports, she enjoys art and music. She sings in the Melodic Knights Choir at St. Joseph and plays instruments at church.