STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 21-27, 2019)

David Korinek, son of Jennifer and Gerald Korinek, is an eighth-grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. An honor roll student, David received the Soar Award from his school and was honored as a member of the Lincoln Youth Football League’s All-Star Team this past fall. He is a member of Cathedral’s basketball team and the Pius Thunderbolt Wrestling Club. He was nominated by school officials for his dedication to schoolwork and his growth in maturity this school year. David is active in Cub Scouts and Junior Achievement. His religious activities include Soldiers of St. Sebastian, reading at Mass and being an altar server.
Jonathan Reeb, son of Jessica and Michael Reeb, is an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. Jonathan was nominated for excelling in academics and politeness, being a peer mentor, showing compassion and caring for others, and being willing to help and volunteer wherever he is needed. His athletic accomplishments include winning the state championship in elementary school-age archery competition in 2017. Jonathan volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. At church, he volunteers to serve at Mass and funerals, and helps with church cleanup. He enjoys playing piano, babysitting, interior designing and working at Husker football games.
Thomas Subiabre, son of Carol and David Subiabre, is an eighth-grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student at St. Teresa’s, Thomas was nominated for being inquisitive and adding great insight into classroom discussions. School officials also noted that he is kind to all students and respectful to all teachers and staff members. He has won second and third place in chess competitions at North American Martyrs. In athletics, he plays YMCA soccer. Outside the classroom, Thomas regularly helps his grandmother with yard work. He is an altar server at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Thomas enjoys reading, building with Legos and playing chess.
Emma von Scheliha, daughter of Lori and Lloyd von Scheliha, is an eighth-grader at Irving Middle School. Emma was nominated for being a natural leader who empowers others. She has served on the Student Council since sixth grade. She plays double bass in the first chair for the Youth Ensemble of Strings and the Junior Youth Orchestra. She was also selected for the All-City Choir and received the highest recognition in the LPS solo and ensemble contest. Emma was a cast member in her school’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.” She swims for Nebraska Aquatics and is recognized by USA Swimming Midwest as a Top 8 swimmer.