STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 21-27, 2019)

David Korinek, son of Jennifer and Gerald Korinek, is an eighth-grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. An honor roll student, David received the Soar Award from his school and was honored as a member of the Lincoln Youth Football League’s All-Star Team this past fall. He is a member of Cathedral’s basketball team and the Pius Thunderbolt Wrestling Club. He was nominated by school officials for his dedication to schoolwork and his growth in maturity this school year. David is active in Cub Scouts and Junior Achievement. His religious activities include Soldiers of St. Sebastian, reading at Mass and being an altar server.

Jonathan Reeb, son of Jessica and Michael Reeb, is an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. Jonathan was nominated for excelling in academics and politeness, being a peer mentor, showing compassion and caring for others, and being willing to help and volunteer wherever he is needed. His athletic accomplishments include winning the state championship in elementary school-age archery competition in 2017. Jonathan volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. At church, he volunteers to serve at Mass and funerals, and helps with church cleanup. He enjoys playing piano, babysitting, interior designing and working at Husker football games.