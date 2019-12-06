STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 7-13, 2019)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Vaishvika Balamurugan, daughter of Balamurugan Balasubramanian and Mullai Balamurugan, is an eighth-grader at Pound Middle School. Vaishvika was nominated for being an excellent role model to peers through her leadership, character and strong academic skills. An honor roll student, her awards have included Bess Streeter Aldrich short story contest winner, Duke TIP medal for high SAT score, Mayor’s “Be Water Wise” poster contest winner, 2019 UNL Jazz Festival Outstanding Soloist, and Young Writers of America poetry contest winner. Vaishvika is a member of the Pound Jazz Band, Junior Youth Orchestra, PanGEA Steel Drum Band and NSBA Jazz Band. She is active on Pound’s cross country and track teams, and dances for Hart Dance Academy. She is a Lincoln Children’s Museum summer camp volunteer.

Elijah Mulliner, son of Kristi and Todd Mulliner, is a seventh-grader at Irving Middle School. Elijah was nominated for working well with others and being responsible, kind, friendly and respectful. He has received Character and Brick awards at Irving, and a Lincoln Public Schools Inspire award. He plays percussion in Irving’s band and the LPS PANgea Steel Drum Band and takes private guitar lessons. Elijah is a small group volunteer for Vacation Bible School, attends confirmation classes and helps with various events at Sheridan Lutheran Church. In sports, he played for the YMCA Whitecaps soccer team since first grade and also plays for the Elite Boys Academy 06 Maroon soccer team. In addition, he runs cross country for Irving. Elijah is also active in Young Life at Irving and attended a week-long Young Life summer camp in Missouri.