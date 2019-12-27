STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 28, 2019 through Jan. 3, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Hector Barbosa Ramos, son of Natalia Ramos and Armando Barbosa, is a seventh-grader at St. Patrick School. An honor roll student since fourth grade, Hector “is always trying to understand as much as possible and is willing to work hard for it,” school officials wrote. “He is kind and conscientious to others and looks for opportunities to help others frequently.” As an example, Hector mows lawns for people who need help at no charge. He plays for St. Patrick’s basketball team and is a member of a YMCA soccer championship team. He also plays football and volleyball, ice skates, and enjoys fishing, hunting and playing video games.

Blair Bergevin, daughter of Jenna Fiala and Jason Bergevin, is a sixth-grader at St. Michael School. Blair was nominated for being hard-working and dedicated to her schoolwork. “She is also very generous with her time and talents with her classmates,” school officials wrote. Blair has received both the Service and Christian Courtesy awards at St. Michael. She has received dance scholarships and is a student teacher at Aimee’s Premiere Dance studio. Another athletic accomplishment is setting the sit-ups record for sixth-graders at St. Michael. Blair volunteers for Matt Talbot, Preschool Buddies and is a Mass Reader. She also enjoys cooking.