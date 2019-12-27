STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 28, 2019 through Jan. 3, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Hector Barbosa Ramos, son of Natalia Ramos and Armando Barbosa, is a seventh-grader at St. Patrick School. An honor roll student since fourth grade, Hector “is always trying to understand as much as possible and is willing to work hard for it,” school officials wrote. “He is kind and conscientious to others and looks for opportunities to help others frequently.” As an example, Hector mows lawns for people who need help at no charge. He plays for St. Patrick’s basketball team and is a member of a YMCA soccer championship team. He also plays football and volleyball, ice skates, and enjoys fishing, hunting and playing video games.
Blair Bergevin, daughter of Jenna Fiala and Jason Bergevin, is a sixth-grader at St. Michael School. Blair was nominated for being hard-working and dedicated to her schoolwork. “She is also very generous with her time and talents with her classmates,” school officials wrote. Blair has received both the Service and Christian Courtesy awards at St. Michael. She has received dance scholarships and is a student teacher at Aimee’s Premiere Dance studio. Another athletic accomplishment is setting the sit-ups record for sixth-graders at St. Michael. Blair volunteers for Matt Talbot, Preschool Buddies and is a Mass Reader. She also enjoys cooking.
Yelaniya Bradley, daughter of Yu-Son Nix and Stanford Bradley, is an eighth-grader at Mickle Middle School. “Yelaniya is a natural leader,” school officials wrote. “She looks for those she can help ‘pull up’ and tries to befriend everyone.” As a fourth- and fifth-grader at Clinton Elementary School, Yelaniya volunteered to help kindergartners who needed extra support. She received the Volunteer of the Summer award at the Salvation Army summer camp in 2016. Since the summer after fifth grade, she has volunteered over 200 hours each summer to help with youth programs. She spends much of her time practicing and playing basketball.
Noah Smith, son of Nicole and Kevin Smith, is a seventh-grader at Scott Middle School. “Noah is a fantastic student,” school officials wrote. “He is engaged on a daily basis and loves to learn. He comes in every day with a positive attitude and is ready to learn. He loves to ask questions and add his thoughts and knowledge to classroom discussions.” Noah has competed in the Science Olympiad. He earned the Boy Scouts of America Arrow of Light award and holds a second-degree black belt in taekwondo. Noah enjoys playing piano, reading, bike riding, hiking and family time in national parks, and watching “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” movies.
Zach Woosley, son of Larissa and Andy Woosley, is an eighth-grader at St. Peter Catholic School. Zach was nominated for the Student of the Week award for being polite, showing respect for others and working hard academically. He is a member of the Student Council. In athletics, Zach has placed first and third in his age group in Lincoln Half Marathons, and he finished in the top 10 in every cross country meet last year. He also played for a tournament champion team in soccer. His religious activities have included serving at Mass and volunteering at the Nebraska Walk for Life. Zach enjoys drawing, running, music and athletics.