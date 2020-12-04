STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 5-11, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Gianna Bonta, daughter of Laura and John Bonta, is a sixth grader at St. Michael Catholic School. Gianna was nominated because of her kind heart. “She is a girl with many talents but loves to help others,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “She strives to excel in every task she takes on.” Gianna volunteers for The Cat House and the St. Michael Food Drive. In athletics, she has received the Presidential Youth Fitness Award, True Dance Academic Award and has won two convention scholarships with the Junior Performance Dance Team. In addition to dance, Gianna enjoys sewing, painting, baking and taking care of animals.

Chase Bussen, son of Nichole and John Bussen, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. “Chase serves as a strong and steady leader among his peers,” school officials wrote. “He is hardworking, focused, friendly and kind.” Chase plays trombone in the school band. In athletics, he plays hockey for the Lincoln Junior Stars and was named Most Valuable Player at the Stampede hockey tournament in Omaha. His religious activities include participating in the Awana group, Awana Bible Quiz competitions, and taking part in and helping with the annual Easter drama at Southview Baptist Church. He enjoys hunting, playing video games and reading.