STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 5-11, 2020)

Gianna Bonta, daughter of Laura and John Bonta, is a sixth grader at St. Michael Catholic School. Gianna was nominated because of her kind heart. “She is a girl with many talents but loves to help others,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “She strives to excel in every task she takes on.” Gianna volunteers for The Cat House and the St. Michael Food Drive. In athletics, she has received the Presidential Youth Fitness Award, True Dance Academic Award and has won two convention scholarships with the Junior Performance Dance Team. In addition to dance, Gianna enjoys sewing, painting, baking and taking care of animals.
Chase Bussen, son of Nichole and John Bussen, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. “Chase serves as a strong and steady leader among his peers,” school officials wrote. “He is hardworking, focused, friendly and kind.” Chase plays trombone in the school band. In athletics, he plays hockey for the Lincoln Junior Stars and was named Most Valuable Player at the Stampede hockey tournament in Omaha. His religious activities include participating in the Awana group, Awana Bible Quiz competitions, and taking part in and helping with the annual Easter drama at Southview Baptist Church. He enjoys hunting, playing video games and reading.
Basil Fulton, son of Judy and Tony Fulton, is an eighth grader at St. Peter Catholic School. Basil was nominated for academic excellence, including earning all A’s from kindergarten to the present, and for his maturity. “He models good behavior and is a good leader,” school officials wrote. Basil’s honors include being accepted for UNL’s Priceless Preteen Leadership Program. In athletics, Basil played competitive club soccer for nine years. His religious activities include serving and reading at Mass, and attending Totus Tuus and Leadership Camp. He enjoys playing soccer and other sports, writing, reading, music, and participating in Khan Academy and 4-H.
Cameron Laue, son of Cheri and Kevin Laue, is a seventh grader at St. Patrick Catholic School. Cameron has made the Pope’s list for earning all A’s in classes. He participated in the National Geographic Geo Challenge, qualifying for regional competition. He is a member of his school’s woodworking and coding clubs. He volunteers to help with school functions and participated in the Feeding the Hungry at Trinity Lutheran summer camp. In athletics, Cameron plays soccer, football, baseball and basketball. He sings in the Children’s Christmas Choir and is an altar server at parish Masses. He enjoys deer hunting and card games, and plays trumpet.
