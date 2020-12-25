STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 26, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Vaneesa Barifagok, daughter of Fasta Marodama, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. She was nominated for being kind, helpful and caring to others at school and in her household. In addition to her studies, Vaneesa is active in volleyball, basketball and track. She enjoys exercising in general and eating healthfully, dancing, gymnastics, reading and music. In the community, Vaneesa volunteers to help serve meals at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, assists teachers at school and tutors other students with their homework. Her religious activities include helping younger students during Mass and serving as a reader at Mass.

Emily Bender, daughter of Ann and Dwight Bender, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, Emily was nominated for being a role model for other students in both work ethic and character. Emily has served on Lefler’s Student Council for three years. She has played soccer for nine years, was on the Eastridge Pool swim team for five years and plays volleyball at VC Nebraska. She volunteers in the Zion Church nursery, is a leader at Vacation Bible School and is active in Youth Group. She also has volunteered for Foodnet and Operation Christmas Child. She was a Girl Scout for three years and earned the Bronze Award.