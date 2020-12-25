STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 26, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Vaneesa Barifagok, daughter of Fasta Marodama, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. She was nominated for being kind, helpful and caring to others at school and in her household. In addition to her studies, Vaneesa is active in volleyball, basketball and track. She enjoys exercising in general and eating healthfully, dancing, gymnastics, reading and music. In the community, Vaneesa volunteers to help serve meals at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, assists teachers at school and tutors other students with their homework. Her religious activities include helping younger students during Mass and serving as a reader at Mass.
Emily Bender, daughter of Ann and Dwight Bender, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, Emily was nominated for being a role model for other students in both work ethic and character. Emily has served on Lefler’s Student Council for three years. She has played soccer for nine years, was on the Eastridge Pool swim team for five years and plays volleyball at VC Nebraska. She volunteers in the Zion Church nursery, is a leader at Vacation Bible School and is active in Youth Group. She also has volunteered for Foodnet and Operation Christmas Child. She was a Girl Scout for three years and earned the Bronze Award.
Isaac Brox, son of Melissa and Tim Brox, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Isaac was nominated for being helpful to teachers and students. In sports, he has been a member of his school’s cross country, basketball and track teams. He has played soccer for eight years, the past three with Hawks FC. Isaac is very kindhearted and loves to spend time with and help his older neighbors and family members, school officials wrote. He has been an altar server at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. He enjoys riding his bicycle and skateboarding with friends, and he is learning to play the guitar.
Mariam Elshesheny, daughter of Ibrahim Elshesheny, is a sixth grader at Irving Middle School. Mariam arrived in the U.S. in 2017 as a non-English speaker and achieved all ELL levels by May 2020. She received several awards while attending Elliott, Clinton and Sheridan elementary schools. Last February, Mariam was awarded a Certificate of High Excellence at the Sheridan Elementary School Science Fair. She received an Award of Distinction for Achievement in Science at the Zoetis-Lincoln Public Schools-GlaxoSmithKline Science Fair last March. She is active in Girl Scouts. Mariam achieved the advanced swimming level at UNL’s youth program.
Ellie Schaedel, daughter of Angie and Chris Schaedel, is a seventh grader at Lincoln Lutheran School. “Ellie is extremely helpful with other students and has been working very hard in all her classes,” school officials wrote. “She is a humble servant leader.” Ellie has been active in the Priceless Preteen Leadership Program and in the Nebraska Human Resources Institute Mentoring Program. In sports, she plays for Lincoln Lutheran’s basketball and volleyball teams, and she also plays volleyball for the Nebraska One Club team. She volunteers to help at the People’s City Mission. Ellie is a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and is involved in confirmation classes.