STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 19-25, 2020)

Breana Baughman, daughter of David Bates, is an eighth grader at Parkview Christian School. “Breana is a tremendously positive influence at Parkview Christian School,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “She works hard in the classroom and in activities.” Breana is always quick with a smile and with offers to help others. In athletics, she participates in volleyball and pursues excellence as a student athlete. Breana is a member of the Discipleship Group at Parkview Christian.

Jacob Bissell, son of Jennifer and Jeremy Bissell, is a seventh grader at Saint John the Apostle School. He was nominated for being attentive in class and dedicated to producing quality work. “Jacob is a pleasant, conscientious, respectful, gracious young man,” school officials wrote. “He is energetic, reliable, bright and motivated. Jacob is very is a faith-filled young man.” An honor roll student, Jacob also plays basketball for Thunder Supreme and baseball for Lincoln Prodigy, and has received many trophies and medals in athletics. His religious activities include attending daily Mass. He enjoys riding his bike and being outside.

Thomas Dyer, son of Sarah and Chris Dyer, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student, Thomas was nominated for being kind and respectful to his teachers and classmates, having a positive attitude and serving as a leader in the classroom. In athletics, Thomas plays soccer for the Midwest Premier Academy. He also plays basketball and plans to run for his school’s track team. Outside of school, he is known for shoveling snow and mowing lawns for neighbors and his family. He serves as an altar boy at church. Thomas enjoys archery, fishing, camping and woodworking, and spending time with family and friends.

