STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 12-18, 2020)

Isabel Buss, daughter of Sarah and Nick Spitsen, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. Isabel was nominated for being a bright and talented student, a hard worker, an excellent participant in class and a loyal friend who is kind to others. A performing arts lover, Isabel has participated in 12 shows at the Haymarket Theater. She plays trumpet at Mass and also serves as a reader and cantor. Isabel has played softball for seven years. In the community, she volunteered to help at a packing party for the Feya Candle Co. She loves cats and enjoys reading.

Jevon Patterson, son of Lisa Benes and Gregory Patterson, is a sixth grader at Schoo Middle School. “Jevon is a positive leader at Schoo,” school officials wrote on his nomination form. “He is a hard worker in class and a motivated learner. He is helpful and kind to others.” Jevon is interested in sports and athletics, and he enjoys competition. He plays basketball on the Nebraska United team, which travels for games. His favorite NBA team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lena Ward, daughter of Shannon Wakeley and Aaron Ward, is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. A recipient of a 2020 Inspire Award, Lena was also nominated for and attended the UNL Priceless Preteen Leadership Program. In the community, she sewed over 100 face masks at the start of the pandemic. Donations she received for her work allowed her to contribute $1,000 to the Lincoln Food Bank. She plays trombone, sings in the school choir and plays club volleyball. Lena is a member of First Lutheran Church. She enjoys traveling, crafts, hiking, biking, boating and spending time with her family and friends.

