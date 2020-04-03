STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 4-10, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Kellen Jannsen, son of Paul Jannsen and Cheyenne and Brian Hartshorn, is an eighth grader at Mickle Middle School. Kellen has received honors at Mickle including Student of the Month and Outstanding Student awards. He was also selected to do the wreath laying during the eighth-graders’ Washington D.C. trip. He volunteers for Meals on Wheels every Saturday with his family and has also volunteered at Kids Against Hunger (now called Chapter 25). In sports, he won several city swim awards during grades 1-5 and played on a championship baseball team last summer. Kellen also loves basketball, fishing any anything outdoors. He is active in youth groups at church.
Marcus Richter, son of Roxanne Richter, is an eighth grader at St. Peter Catholic School. Marcus was nominated for being self-motivated, showing integrity and demonstrating respect toward others. His awards have included third place at the 2018 Geo Bee in seventh grade and overall winner at the 2019 Science Fair. Marcus is a Student Council member and is head of the Safety Committee. His athletic accomplishments include playing hockey for nine years (including Travel Team A), football for three years and roller hockey for four years. His religious activities include being an altar server and lector. He enjoys spending time with friends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!