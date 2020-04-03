STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 4-10, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Kellen Jannsen, son of Paul Jannsen and Cheyenne and Brian Hartshorn, is an eighth grader at Mickle Middle School. Kellen has received honors at Mickle including Student of the Month and Outstanding Student awards. He was also selected to do the wreath laying during the eighth-graders’ Washington D.C. trip. He volunteers for Meals on Wheels every Saturday with his family and has also volunteered at Kids Against Hunger (now called Chapter 25). In sports, he won several city swim awards during grades 1-5 and played on a championship baseball team last summer. Kellen also loves basketball, fishing any anything outdoors. He is active in youth groups at church.