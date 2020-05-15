Students named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners
Students named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners

Five local students were named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners on May 12.

The Lincoln winners are Luke Farritor, who listed computer science as his probable career field; Luke Moberly, aerospace engineering; Tuong Phung, computer science; and Luke Tomes, neurosurgery.

Hunter DeBoer of Firth, who lists education (college professor) as his probable career field, was also named a winner.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools. This included their academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

The scholars can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

