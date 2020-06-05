Students named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) named eight local students College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners on June 3.

The Lincoln winners are Ariana Borlak, who listed writing as her probable career field at Carleton College in Minnesota; Blake Callahan, computer engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Emerald Harris, computer science at the University of Minnesota; Tatum Johnson, biomedical engineering at the University of Iowa; Andrew Kotopka, medicine at UNL; Esme Krohn, history at Carleton College; and Jordyn Svoboda, chemical engineering at UNL.

Lauren Kasparek of Waverly, who lists computer science as her probable career field at UNL, was also named a winner.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among finalists of the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2,500 Scholarships. NMSC will announce additional recipients of College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships in July.

