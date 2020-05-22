Students honored with Butherus, Maser & Love scholarships

Thirteen seniors from Lincoln and surrounding community high schools and home schools were honored May 3 with annual Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home scholarships.
Usually the awards are presented at a luncheon at Butherus, Maser & Love (BML) Funeral Home, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, each student was notified by a phone call this year.
2020 BML scholarship winners are Sarah Davis-Kovarik, Isaiah Enevoldsen, Haley Hain, Riley Hestermann, Alex Lautenschlager, Gabriella Lewis, Brooke Lindquist, Lily Noel, Laura Pfeifer, Leah Rathe, Hannah Ray, Madelyn Retzlaff and Anna Schroeder.
The recipients were selected based on fulfilling these criteria:
• Ranks in top half of his/her class;
• Demonstrates qualities of citizenship, leadership and civic responsibility;
• Participates actively in extracurricular activities;
• Demonstrates financial need and appreciation of financial assistance;
• Must attend a Nebraska school of higher education.
BML owners/directors John Love and Patrick McCashland congratulated the students for their hard work, achievement and for continuing their education in Nebraska.
The BML scholarship was established in 1994 to aid high school graduates seeking higher education in Nebraska. BML recognizes the importance of further study to achieve career goals. This scholarship is available to students who will attend a trade school, college or university in Nebraska. The award is presented to a senior selected from each of the Lincoln and surrounding area high schools and also home schools. Each student is awarded a $300 scholarship for a total of $3,900 awarded annually.
Scholarship applications can be obtained through each high school counselor’s office, educationquest.org or by contacting Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home directly at 402-488-0934 or info@bmlfh.com. More information on the BML scholarship can also be found at www.bmlfh.com.
