Students earn Karen K. Duncan scholarships

Supporting local communities is one of Duncan Aviation’s core values. One way the company invests in its communities is through the children of its team members. For more than 20 years, Duncan Aviation has helped advance the futures of students through the Karen K. Duncan Scholarship program.

“In honor of my mother’s belief in a strong education, the Karen K. Duncan Scholarship Program was started to help Duncan Aviation team members fund post-secondary education expenses for their kids,” says Todd Duncan, chairman of Duncan Aviation. "In the years since we started this program, 302 scholarships totaling $2,204,000 have been awarded.”

All dependent children of full-time Duncan Aviation team members who are entering a two-year or four-year college program or technical school in the fall of 2020 were eligible. Each scholarship winner will receive up to $2,000 for his or her college education—$500 a semester for up to four semesters.

An independent committee reviewed applicants’ essays and assigned point values to them. Students also earned points for academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, career goals and extracurricular activities.

The following students from the Lincoln area will receive 2020 scholarships: