Students earn Karen K. Duncan scholarships

Supporting local communities is one of Duncan Aviation’s core values. One way the company invests in its communities is through the children of its team members. For more than 20 years, Duncan Aviation has helped advance the futures of students through the Karen K. Duncan Scholarship program.
“In honor of my mother’s belief in a strong education, the Karen K. Duncan Scholarship Program was started to help Duncan Aviation team members fund post-secondary education expenses for their kids,” says Todd Duncan, chairman of Duncan Aviation. "In the years since we started this program, 302 scholarships totaling $2,204,000 have been awarded.”
All dependent children of full-time Duncan Aviation team members who are entering a two-year or four-year college program or technical school in the fall of 2020 were eligible. Each scholarship winner will receive up to $2,000 for his or her college education—$500 a semester for up to four semesters.
An independent committee reviewed applicants’ essays and assigned point values to them. Students also earned points for academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, career goals and extracurricular activities.
The following students from the Lincoln area will receive 2020 scholarships:
Emily Dang, daughter of Trung Dang and Thuy Nguyen. Emily plans to study nursing at Creighton University. She attends Lincoln Pius X High School.
Stephanie Kluthe, daughter of Bradley Kluthe and Angelica Kluthe. Stephanie plans to study forensic science, entomology, and criminology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She attends Lincoln Southwest High School.
Keelie Kraft, daughter of Terry Kraft and Amber Faust. Keelie plans to pursue her passion for animals and study veterinary science or animal science at UNL. She attends Lincoln Southeast High School.
Jaxon Morrow, son of Terry and Kristi Morrow. Jaxon plans to study business administration at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. He attends Lincoln Southwest High School.
Vivian Nguyen, daughter of Vu Nguyen and Quynn Nguyen. Vivian plans to study biology and focus on a pre-med curriculum at Creighton University in Omaha or at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. She is a Pius X graduate.
Harper Odom, son of Lance and Sheila Odom. Harper plans to study at Nebraska Wesleyan University with the goal of one day becoming an orthodontist. He is a Lincoln East High School graduate.
Audrey M. Scully, daughter of John J. Scully II and Tina M. Scully. Audrey plans to complete the 3-to-1 program and obtain bachelor's and master's degrees in health care administration at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. She attends North Star High School.
Colton Johnson, son of Bradley and Lorinda Johnson of rural Lincoln. Colton plans to study computer engineering tat UNL. He attends Norris High School in Firth.
For more information about Duncan Aviation and scholarships, call 402-475-2611 or visit DuncanAviation.aero.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!