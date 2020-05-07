You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
STUDENT OF THE WEEK (May 9-15, 2020)
View Comments

STUDENT OF THE WEEK (May 9-15, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Louise Pepino, daughter of Susan and John Pepino, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Louise was nominated for being a great role model for other students in her actions and her work. “She is very bright and conscientious, and she is kind to all students,” school officials wrote. “Louise is a joy to have in the classroom.” In athletics, Louise plays volleyball for her school. She enjoys baking, reading, playing piano and flute, and acting and singing. She is a member of the St. Teresa School band and choir, and has participated in STAGE Theater productions for six years. Her religious activities include serving as a Mass reader.

Louise Pepino

PEPINO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News