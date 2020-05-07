STUDENT OF THE WEEK (May 9-15, 2020)

Louise Pepino, daughter of Susan and John Pepino, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Louise was nominated for being a great role model for other students in her actions and her work. “She is very bright and conscientious, and she is kind to all students,” school officials wrote. “Louise is a joy to have in the classroom.” In athletics, Louise plays volleyball for her school. She enjoys baking, reading, playing piano and flute, and acting and singing. She is a member of the St. Teresa School band and choir, and has participated in STAGE Theater productions for six years. Her religious activities include serving as a Mass reader.