STUDENT OF THE WEEK (May 16-22, 2020)
STUDENT OF THE WEEK (May 16-22, 2020)

Lillian Wesely, daughter of Melanie and Joel Wesely, is an eighth grader at St. Peter Catholic School. School officials nominated Lillian for showing kindness to classmates and teachers, demonstrating integrity and being self-motivated. Lillian enjoys drama and played Annie in St. Peter’s school play. She also participates as a member of her school’s basketball and track teams. Lillian’s religious activities include helping with children’s liturgy on Sundays. Her outside achievements including winning eight rosettes in various 4-H events. She especially enjoys working with rabbits and chickens in 4-H and playing guitar.

