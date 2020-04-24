STUDENT OF THE WEEK (April 25-May 2, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Noah Philson, the son of Greg and Kim Philson, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick's School. He was nominated as Student of the Week because, in the classroom, "he is a critical thinker who ... continues to exercise great communicating, questioning, and analyzing skills." Noah has been on honor roll every semester from fourth grade onward and volunteered with a youth group at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and helping provide hay for livestock in the winter. He also has been active at school, competing on the cross country, basketball and track teams, along with being a frequent altar server. The oldest of five children, Noah also enjoys building Legos and model airplanes.