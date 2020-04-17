STUDENT OF THE WEEK (April 18-24, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Livia Farmer, daughter of Tim and Lisa Farmer, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph's School. She was nominated because she is a very responsible student who is "kind to all and has such a positive attitude." An honor roll student and member of the student council, Livia is active in music, playing piano and cello at Mass and singing in the school choir. She also participates in track, volleyball and basketball for the school, in addition to swimming for Genesis Racquet Club. She enjoys reading, biking and spending time with family and friends.