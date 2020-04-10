You are the owner of this article.
STUDENT OF THE WEEK (April 11-17, 2020)
STUDENT OF THE WEEK (April 11-17, 2020)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Charlie Kotopka, son of Ann and Mike Kotopka, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. A honor roll student, Charlie is a member of the junior high choir and participates in Math Counts and Page One. He was nominated for being hardworking. “Charlie has really improved his effort and participation in class,” school officials wrote. “He is kind to all students and includes everyone in all he does. He has been a real leader for all students this year in his positive attitude and his ability to be himself no matter the situation.” Charlie runs cross country and enjoys bowling, playing golf and hanging out with friends. He is a Mass Server at St. Teresa Catholic Church.

