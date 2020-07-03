Student art exhibition 'NOW' opens at Kiechel July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"NOW," an exhibition of work by students from the School of Art, Art History and Design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will open Friday, July 10 at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

From currently enrolled students in both the Master of Fine Art and Bachelor of Fine Art programs to recent graduates, "NOW" celebrates the talent of new and emerging artists. Curated by Aaron Holz, the show will spotlight artists' work that demonstrates unique vision.

"This exhibition celebrates young creators; artists who I have worked with in the last few years making work at the highest level," said Holz.

Kiechel Fine Art is open Mondays and Saturdays by appointment, and Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 402-420-9553 or see kiechelart.com and take a virtual tour of Kiechel Fine Art. You can also find Kiechel on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, AskArt, ArtNet and Artsy.

