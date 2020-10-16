Strong winds continue for Wilderness Ridge Fun Day

After being blown around the course the previous Monday at the Pines in Valley, the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League was hoping for a respite at Wilderness Ridge Sept 30. But even though the winds continued, it was a sunny, warmer day, and the scores were even hotter.

The full field of 123 golfers were divided into three flights for the event: 10 four-man teams in Flights A and B, and 11 teams in Flight C, with the gold tees used for all golfers.

This Scramble event was a U-Pik with foursomes submitted by the senior golfers. Two pin prizes were awarded during the tournament: hole No. 9 for longest putt, won by Andy Anderson, and No. 18 for closest to the pin on the second shot, won by Al Delano.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 53-John Tritt, John Eshlemen, Rick Owens and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 60-Ron Ruff, Ron Cunningham, Jim Cunningham and Eduardo Fuenzalida; third place, score 61-Bill Rainey, Bob Wesslund, Shorty Harris and Dan Hendrickson.

Flight B: First place, score 62-Randy Evans, Bill Nelson, Bruce Liesveld and Terry Olton; second place, score 64-Rich Robinson, Nick McElvain, Monty Fredrickson and Mike Furrow; third place, score 65-Darrell Schmidt, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach.

Flight C: First place, score 68-Gary Hamilton, Verdell Schramm, Gary McCown and Gary Roller; second place, score 69-Arnold Ehlers, Randy Stubbs, Craig Pope and Jerry Brase; third place, score 69-Todd Wirth, Jeff Horst, Paul Svoboda and Bob Swan.

