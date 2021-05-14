String Demons to perform Thursday

A concert featuring the String Demons, a Western swing band, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

