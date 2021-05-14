 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
String Demons to perform Thursday
0 comments

String Demons to perform Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The String Demons

The String Demons feature (from left) Peter Blakeslee on steel guitar and guitar; David Morris, bass; Reynold Peterson, drums; Kevin Avey, guitar; and Sam Packard, fiddle.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A concert featuring the String Demons, a Western swing band, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News