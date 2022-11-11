Strickland reflects on life lessons in athletic career

Sometimes when people see talent in others, they assume success comes easy for those gifted individuals and without hard work, perseverance and the will to overcome all obstacles.

Erick Strickland was a gifted athlete with enough talent to spend nine years in the NBA, arguably the finest abundance of basketball talent in the entire world. During his four-year standout career at Nebraska, not only did he help lead the Husker basketball team to its only National Invitation Tournament championship in 1996, he spent two summers playing minor league baseball on the East coast as a freshman and sophomore at UNL.

Let’s go ahead and extol Strickland’s elite athletic talent a bit further. As a ninth grader at Mission Junior High School, he was a starter on the varsity basketball team at Bellevue West High School and averaged double-digit points. And, there was a third sport in college he was pursued after to play, and it was considered an elite Division I program.

“Football was my best sport by far. I was the most gifted there, making the all-state teams my sophomore and junior years before forgoing my senior year,” Strickland shared this past Monday at the Executive Club’s weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln. “Quick story – I would occasionally run into Coach (Tom) Osborne in the halls at school my senior year, and he would say really subtly, ‘Hey Strick, how you doing? When you coming?’ That’s all he would say!”

Alas, Strickland opted out of playing college football at Nebraska, but opted in to playing basketball after high school for the Huskers with an elite freshman class that included Andre Woolridge, Jaron Boone and redshirt freshman Terrance Badgett. All but one of that fantastic four of freshmen talent was from the Omaha metro area except Boone, who was from South Dakota.

But with all his talent, Strickland would point back to his freshman year in high school, when he didn’t earn anything without hard work and perseverance. In particular, he remembers an incident in 1988 that would teach him a valuable life lesson, and what would lead him to success. He was suspended from the basketball team for a fight that occurred late in the season when he was spending some extra time in the gym working on his craft, shortly before the state tournament began, where Bellevue West lost in the finals to Lincoln East.

“That was one of the things I learned in high school, and I haven’t got into a fight since … having to just stick to it, stay through it, learn from it, and I was able to persevere through it,” Strickland explained. “I became a better man in learning how to navigate those waves of difficult situations and opposition of people not wanting to see you succeed.”

During his high school career in basketball, Strickland became the second all-time scorer in Class A before committing to Nebraska.

Despite his widespread success on the hardwood for the Huskers, Strickland went undrafted in the NBA in 1996. But, he subsequently measured up and was picked up as a free agent by the Dallas Mavericks. Strickland said he was released by the Mavericks in January of 1997. And remaining true to his resolve, he stayed with it in moving down to the CBA and playing initially for Oklahoma City before moving to the Quad Cities.

There, Strickland said he averaged better than 20 points per game, and soon he got called back up by the Mavericks and was asked to join the team in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

“Whenever there’s a door of opportunity, they’re either shut, cracked open or wide open. For me, the door of opportunity was cracked open in this instance,” Strickland recalled about that call-up. “The opportunity for me was created because Don Nelson (coach of the Mavericks) had just made the biggest trade at that time, an eight-player deal which left Dallas with only seven players left to play in Vancouver. So I said, ‘They have to play me.’ I saw that crack and I kicked that door open and ended up with 12 points that night and a spot on the team.”

Strickland played four seasons for the Mavs and averaged a career best 12.8 points per game in 1999-2000. He played for five other teams during his nine-year NBA career, averaging 7.5 points per game.

Strickland returned to Lincoln this past year when he was asked by Derrick Pearson, owner of The Ticket FM 93.7 radio station, to host his own radio show from 2-4 p.m.