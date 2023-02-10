This spring, Civic Nebraska will honor five Nebraskans whose acts build a more modern and robust democracy.

The annual Strengthening Democracy Awards celebration highlights the work of everyday people, and Civic Nebraska is accepting nominations for awards in five categories through March 6 at https://bit.ly/CNSDA23.

The winners will be recognized at a celebration April 13 at the Livestock Exchange Ballroom in Omaha.

“Civic Nebraska was founded on the idea that it takes hard work, collaboration and innovation to build a strong democracy in our state,” said Adam Morfeld, Civic Nebraska’s executive director. “Often, this work can be taken for granted. Strengthening Democracy Awards makes sure that it isn’t.”

Award categories are:

Community Builder: A Nebraskan who connects others, creates collaborations or builds coalitions toward a shared community goal or issue. This Nebraskan embodies the notion that we are all better off when we are all better off, and that our communities are strongest when we all take ownership.

Civic Catalyst: A Nebraskan who embraces transformative ideas and puts them into action on behalf of democracy. This Nebraskan imagines new possibilities today so we can implement change tomorrow. Civic catalysts innovate to create connections, power collaborations and fortify the common good.

Champion of Learning: A Nebraskan who builds a more informed and engaged democracy, and who advances learning as an act of civic engagement. This Nebraskan exemplifies the notion that learning – in all forms – strengthens our community.

Young Civic Leader: A Nebraskan in her/his teens or 20s who is not waiting to make an impact. This Nebraskan believes that democracy matters, knows that people of all ages can make an impact and is optimistic about our shared future.

Jan Gradwohl Memorial Defender of Democracy: A Nebraskan who leads change in the community by connecting others to the power of voting. This Nebraskan spreads faith in our elections, stands up and speaks out, and/or volunteers in defense of all Nebraskans’ right to cast ballots without unnecessary barriers.

To nominate a Nebraskan, visit https://bit.ly/CNSDA23. Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. March 6.

This year’s celebration will include a keynote address from Desmond Meade, a national voting rights activist and advocate who led the successful re-enfranchisement of more than 1.4 million Florida voters in 2018.

To register to attend the 2023 Strengthening Democracy Awards, visit CivicNebraska.org/sda-2023.