Streets to close for special events Sunday

Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1-4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:

* Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets.

* North 47th Street from Cleveland to Baldwin avenues.

* Baldwin Avenue from North 47th to North 39th streets.

* North 39th Street from Baldwin to Cleveland avenues.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets. For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.

Several streets will also be closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday in the Haymarket area for the 1-mile youth Pumpkin Run, the largest run of its kind in the nation. The closures are as follows:

* Pinnacle Arena Drive from North Eighth to N streets.

* R Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* Q Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* P Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* O Street at Canopy Street.

* N Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* Canopy Street from R to N streets.