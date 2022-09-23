 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Streets to close for special events Sunday

  • 0

Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1-4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:

* Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets.

* North 47th Street from Cleveland to Baldwin avenues.

* Baldwin Avenue from North 47th to North 39th streets.

* North 39th Street from Baldwin to Cleveland avenues.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event. Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets. For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.

People are also reading…

Several streets will also be closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday in the Haymarket area for the 1-mile youth Pumpkin Run, the largest run of its kind in the nation. The closures are as follows:

* Pinnacle Arena Drive from North Eighth to N streets.

* R Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* Q Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* P Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* O Street at Canopy Street.

* N Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive.

* Canopy Street from R to N streets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heritage League installs officers

The Heritage League of Lincoln recently installed officers: Marge Duncan, president; Theresa Bahns, first vice president; Coleen Batten, secon…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News