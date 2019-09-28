Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and our board of directors also wish to thank the South Salt Creek Neighborhood and all our participants:
* American Association of University Women
* American Historical Society of Germans from Russia
* BikeLNK
* Bluestem Health
* BGC Step Team
* Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County
* Bryan Early Detection Center
* Campus Life Serving Hands Project
* Carol Joy Holling Center
* CEDARS
* CenterPointe
* CHI Quick Care Clinic
* Children’s Center for the Child & Community
* Child Guidance Center
* City of Lincoln, Solid Waste Management
* City of Lincoln, Urban Development
* City of Lincoln, Transportation and Utilities
* CK Dance Academy
* Claire’s Books
* Clinic with a Heart
* Collective Impact Lincoln
* Common Root
* Community CROPS
* Community Health Endowment
* Complete Weddings + Events
* Cornhusker Bank
* Cool Poppas
* Costco Wholesale
* ConnectioN Point
* Cristo Jesus La Resurrecion y Vida
* Dawes Step Team
* El Centro de las Americas
* Everett Neighborhood Association
* Family Health Services
* Family Service Lincoln
* Food Bank of Lincoln
* Food Fort of Lincoln
* Foundations Progressive Learning Center
* Gideons International
* Great Plains Trails Network
* Green School Farms
* Greater Impact Dance Team
* High Level Happiness
* Hope Spoke
* HyVee Wellness Bus
* Jarana
* JuJu’s Vegan Cajun, Creole Cuisine
* Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, Josh the Otter
* KZUM
* Legal Aid of Nebraska
* Less Talk, More Polka
* Lincoln Animal Ambassadors
* Lincoln City Libraries
* Lincoln Commission on Human Rights
* Lincoln Electric System
* Lincoln Fencing Club
* Lincoln Fire and Rescue
You have free articles remaining.
* Lincoln High School Drum Line
* Lincoln Parks & Recreation
* LPS Early Development Network
* LPS Visual Arts Program
* Lincoln Police Department
* Lincoln Running Club
* Lincoln Track Club
* Lincoln Ukulele Group
* LLCHD Health Services for Women
* LLCHD Physical Activity
* LLCHD Tobacco and Vapor Prevention
* LNKTV Health
* Lost in Fun!
* LUX Center for the Arts
* Madhouse Experience Lincoln
* Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach
MedExpress Urgent Care
* Mental Health Association of Nebraska
* MilkWorks
* MinuteClinic
* Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children
* Nebraska DHHS – Foster Care
* Nebraska Operation Lifesaver
* Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell
* Nebraska Appleseed Law Center
* Nebraska Community Blood Bank
* Nebraska Eckankar Satsang Society
* Nebraska Extension - NEP
* Nebraska Family Dentistry
* Nebraska Total Care
* Nebraskans Against Gun Violence
* No Coast Derby Girls
* Orgullo Latino
* People’s Puppet Parade
* Pioneers Park Nature Center
* Planned Parenthood of the Heartland
* Preservation Association of Lincoln
* Read Aloud Lincoln
* Salvation Army of Lincoln
* Scottish Rite/Rite Care
* Serve Nebraska
* Sesostris Shrine
* South of Downtown Community Development Organization
* South Salt Creek Community Organization
* Southern Heights Food Forest
* State Farm – Gerit Schell Agency
* Streets Alive! Planning Committee
* Streets Alive! Volunteers
* The Bay
* Trader Joe’s
* Union College PA Program – John Kerbs Society
* United Healthcare
* UNMC College of Dentistry
* Veg Fund
* Wendy Samson Pilates & Yoga
* Wise – the Band
* Women’s Foundation
* YMCA Pound Class