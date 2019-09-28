{{featured_button_text}}

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and our board of directors also wish to thank the South Salt Creek Neighborhood and all our participants:

* American Association of University Women

* American Historical Society of Germans from Russia

* BikeLNK

* Bluestem Health

* BGC Step Team

* Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County

* Bryan Early Detection Center

* Campus Life Serving Hands Project

* Carol Joy Holling Center

* CEDARS

* CenterPointe

* CHI Quick Care Clinic

* Children’s Center for the Child & Community

* Child Guidance Center

* City of Lincoln, Solid Waste Management

* City of Lincoln, Urban Development

* City of Lincoln, Transportation and Utilities

* CK Dance Academy

* Claire’s Books

* Clinic with a Heart

* Collective Impact Lincoln

* Common Root

* Community CROPS

* Community Health Endowment

* Complete Weddings + Events

* Cornhusker Bank

* Cool Poppas

* Costco Wholesale

* ConnectioN Point

* Cristo Jesus La Resurrecion y Vida

* Dawes Step Team

* El Centro de las Americas

* Everett Neighborhood Association

* Family Health Services

* Family Service Lincoln

* Food Bank of Lincoln

* Food Fort of Lincoln

* Foundations Progressive Learning Center

* Gideons International

* Great Plains Trails Network

* Green School Farms

* Greater Impact Dance Team

* High Level Happiness

* Hope Spoke

* HyVee Wellness Bus

* Jarana

* JuJu’s Vegan Cajun, Creole Cuisine

* Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, Josh the Otter

* KZUM

* Legal Aid of Nebraska

* Less Talk, More Polka

* Lincoln Animal Ambassadors

* Lincoln City Libraries

* Lincoln Commission on Human Rights

* Lincoln Electric System

* Lincoln Fencing Club

* Lincoln Fire and Rescue

* Lincoln High School Drum Line

* Lincoln Parks & Recreation

* LPS Early Development Network

* LPS Visual Arts Program

* Lincoln Police Department

* Lincoln Running Club

* Lincoln Track Club

* Lincoln Ukulele Group

* LLCHD Health Services for Women

* LLCHD Physical Activity

* LLCHD Tobacco and Vapor Prevention

* LNKTV Health

* Lost in Fun!

* LUX Center for the Arts

* Madhouse Experience Lincoln

* Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach

MedExpress Urgent Care

* Mental Health Association of Nebraska

* MilkWorks

* MinuteClinic

* Nebraska Association for the Education of Young Children

* Nebraska DHHS – Foster Care

* Nebraska Operation Lifesaver

* Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell

* Nebraska Appleseed Law Center

* Nebraska Community Blood Bank

* Nebraska Eckankar Satsang Society

* Nebraska Extension - NEP

* Nebraska Family Dentistry

* Nebraska Total Care

* Nebraskans Against Gun Violence

* No Coast Derby Girls

* Orgullo Latino

* People’s Puppet Parade

* Pioneers Park Nature Center

* Planned Parenthood of the Heartland

* Preservation Association of Lincoln

* Read Aloud Lincoln

* Salvation Army of Lincoln

* Scottish Rite/Rite Care

* Serve Nebraska

* Sesostris Shrine

* South of Downtown Community Development Organization

* South Salt Creek Community Organization

* Southern Heights Food Forest

* State Farm – Gerit Schell Agency

* Streets Alive! Planning Committee

* Streets Alive! Volunteers

* The Bay

* Trader Joe’s

* Union College PA Program – John Kerbs Society

* United Healthcare

* UNMC College of Dentistry

* Veg Fund

* Wendy Samson Pilates & Yoga

* Wise – the Band

* Women’s Foundation

* YMCA Pound Class

