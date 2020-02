Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

The Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling (LIPS) group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Union College in the Ortner Center, 48th and Prescott Avenue.

Storytellers and listeners are welcome. Free to the public. For more details, contact Mary Reeves at reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.