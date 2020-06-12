Stolzer named to President's Honor Roll at Bismarck
Ryan Stolzer of Lincoln has been named to the President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.

"African American educator W. E. B. Dubois wrote, 'Strive for that greatness of spirit that measures life not by its disappointments but by its possibilities.' At a time when the world has challenged and disappointed us, on so many levels, we're so proud of these students that rose to their possibilities and didn't let the disappointments interfere in their educations," said BSC President Dr. Larry C. Skogen.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.

