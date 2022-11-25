Still an awesome time to buy and sell

First, I want to say real estate is still rolling, even with all the uncertainties in the world. People’s lives don’t coincide with what’s in the news. There are first-time buyers, buyers whose families are growing so they need bigger homes. There are sellers needing to move for jobs, downsize, possibly opting for independent or assisted living facilities, and sadly, death at times.

Changes are part of life. Sales may slow down, but they are still happening every day. When you look up the definition for real estate it states, “Property consisting of land or buildings.” Sounds simple, short and sweet, but it’s not. Real estate transactions can be extremely emotional. There are so many moving pieces to buying and selling properties. It takes a village to bring the transaction to a successful close.

Being a Realtor is a very unique occupation. Our industry is one of the few that have independent contractors, competing with each other. The other side of the coin is that we all work diligently together to do our very best for our sellers and buyers. Our fellow Realtors are our friends, and all of our clients are very important to us. From start to finish, clients have a whole network working for them: loan officers, title companies, appraisers, inspectors, contractors, insurance agents. If one ball gets dropped, it can throw a kink in things, but together we find solutions.

I was born and raised on a dairy farm and proud of it. It gave me the foundation needed to be a Realtor. Dairy farmers and Realtors work 24/7. That’s where a good partner is priceless. I’m lucky to have Rich Rodenburg as my real estate partner. Together, we have more than 45 years of valuable experience, which is priceless. Yet we still come across new situations every day. Rich always says he wishes he had a crystal ball so we all knew what lies ahead in our transactions. We get thrown some zingers at times, but we work through it.

One of my pet peeves is when there is a job to be done, and someone tells you all the things they can’t do. I don’t want to know what you can’t do. Tell me what you can do, and let’s get this done. I’m on the backside of 50, and I’ve been selling real estate for 25 years. It’s not just a career, it’s a lifestyle. We never clock out.

During this Thanksgiving season, I am thankful for my understanding family, my wonderful clients, my partner Rich Rodenburg and our entire real estate community. I want to give a shout out to Rich and my biggest real estate cheerleader, my dad, Allen Snell Jr. I love you, Dad.