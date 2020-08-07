Stells receive August Heart of 4-H Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County 4-H has named Jim and Nita Stell of Lincoln as co-winners of the August “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

As 4-H volunteers for over five years, the couple has helped in a variety of roles:

• Assisted for two years with the Clover Kids 4-H club.

• Assisted for three years with the Clever Clovers 4-H club, which has been recognized as a Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence each of those years. Jim and Nita have helped club members with community service projects such as landscaping at Tabitha and making Christmas presents for Tabitha residents. Nita has taught crafts and helped 4-H’ers make dresses for Haitian orphans.

• Helped staff shifts at the 4-H Council’s food booth during the Lancaster County Super Fair for four years.

“We love helping 4-H’ers discover skills and create projects,” Nita Stell said. “Our favorite experience as volunteers is going to the county fair and seeing the talent and creativeness of 4-H’ers.”

