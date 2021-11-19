Staying ahead of scams this holiday season

The holidays are a special time for giving, and increasingly, for taking.

Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that the COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in scam activity, which will likely continue through the 2021 holiday season.

Fraudulent activity traditionally increases throughout December as millions of Americans purchase gifts for loved ones. Scammers are well aware of the opportunity to wedge their way into a lucrative market.

BBB warns of a few scams capable of ruining the 2021 holidays, and how to stay ahead of them.

1. Online purchase scams

In the digital age, online purchase scams now account for more than one-third of all scam reports filed with the BBB. Four out of five consumers who report such scams lose money, making it the No. 1 riskiest scam type, according to the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.

Often, scammers will vary the product categories and capitalize on what consumers are most desperately searching for, especially the most sought-after gift of the holiday season. The microchip shortage has impacted everything from cars to toys, so crooks will be looking to offer products unavailable elsewhere at too-good-to-beat prices.