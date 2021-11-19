Staying ahead of scams this holiday season

The holidays are a special time for giving, and increasingly, for taking.
Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that the COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in scam activity, which will likely continue through the 2021 holiday season.
Fraudulent activity traditionally increases throughout December as millions of Americans purchase gifts for loved ones. Scammers are well aware of the opportunity to wedge their way into a lucrative market.
BBB warns of a few scams capable of ruining the 2021 holidays, and how to stay ahead of them.
1. Online purchase scams
In the digital age, online purchase scams now account for more than one-third of all scam reports filed with the BBB. Four out of five consumers who report such scams lose money, making it the No. 1 riskiest scam type, according to the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.
Often, scammers will vary the product categories and capitalize on what consumers are most desperately searching for, especially the most sought-after gift of the holiday season. The microchip shortage has impacted everything from cars to toys, so crooks will be looking to offer products unavailable elsewhere at too-good-to-beat prices.
A critical tip to follow is to look out for too-good-to-be-true propositions. Price was the top motivating factor for people who made a purchase and then lost money. Do your research ahead of time to assess whether the product is being sold at the typical market rate. Additionally, only purchase products from sites that have “https” instead of “http” in the URL; the “s” stands for secure, which means there are layers of encryption that aren’t found on an “http” site.
2. Social media ads
Consumers are increasingly turning to social media platforms for holiday shopping. Businesses, armed with tracking data on each individual consumer, litter social media feeds with ads creating an environment with endless transactional opportunities.
Unfortunately, not all businesses are interested in operating ethically. The BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of scam victims who paid for products that either never arrived or consisted of counterfeit materials.
Do your homework on these companies before it’s too late. Check out the business profile on BBB.org and read the reviews before you make any purchasing decisions.
3. Temporary holiday jobs
Seasonal employment is a critical part of the holidays, as businesses add employees to meet increased demand. Supply chain issues have only made it harder for businesses to keep up with a backlog of online orders.
Shippers and delivery services are top holiday employers this year. But with more and more virtual positions available, job opportunities won’t stop with transportation.
BBB reports that an estimated 14 million people are exposed to employment scams annually, with $2 billion in direct losses.
A tip to note is to steer clear of offers that involve receiving and reshipping packages or opportunities that offer advance payment to the employee to purchase office equipment. Both are red flags, and anyone who spots them should contact the BBB before proceeding.